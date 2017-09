[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose past 20,000 for the first time in six weeks on Tuesday after Wall Street edged up to a new record close and a weak yen lifted exporters.

The bellwether Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.12 per cent, or 223.25 points, to 20,132.75 in early trade, topping the barrier of 20,000 for the first time since early August.

The broader Topix index was up 1.01 per cent, or 16.58 points, at 1,665.52.

AFP