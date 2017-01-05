You are here

Tokyo: Shares finish flat on yen strength

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 14:26

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed flat on Thursday as the benchmark index lost early gains on a stronger yen.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.37 per cent, or 73.47 points, to 19,520.69. But the broader Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.08 per cent, or 1.20 points, to 1,555.68.

AFP

