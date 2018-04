[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened nearly flat on Monday as fresh data indicated Japan's corporate sentiment weakened, although the business climate in general is seen remaining solid.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.07 per cent or 14.29 points to 21,440.01 shortly after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index was up 0.08 per cent or 1.29 points at 1,717.59.

AFP