Tokyo: Shares open higher

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 08:47

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher Friday, shaking off losses on Wall Street overnight, after a slight rebound in the US dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei index added 0.35 per cent, or 67.41 points, to 19,202.11 in early trading, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues added 0.09 per cent, or 1.32 points, to 1,536.73.

AFP

