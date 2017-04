Tokyo shares opened higher Friday following gains on Wall Street on renewed hopes for US tax cuts.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.83 per cent or 153.89 points to 18,584.38 in the opening minutes of trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.84 per cent, or 12.38 points, to 1,485.19.

AFP