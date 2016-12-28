You are here

Tokyo: Shares open lower

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 08:37

nikkei.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Wednesday in thin holiday trading.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.12 per cent, or 22.93 points, to 19,380.13 in early deals.

The broader Topix index of all first-section issues inched down 0.09 per cent, or 1.44 points, to 1,534.78.

AFP

