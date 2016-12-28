You are here
Tokyo: Shares open lower
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 08:37
[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Wednesday in thin holiday trading.
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.12 per cent, or 22.93 points, to 19,380.13 in early deals.
The broader Topix index of all first-section issues inched down 0.09 per cent, or 1.44 points, to 1,534.78.
AFP
