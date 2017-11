[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Friday as investors adjusted positions ahead of the weekend while US players stayed away from the global market for a holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.54 per cent, or 121.78 points, to 22,401.37 in early trade while the broader Topix index fell 0.46 per cent, or 8.10 points, at 1,768.98.

AFP