[TOKYO] Tokyo shares rallied Friday, shaking off losses on Wall Street, as embattled airbag maker Takata soared on news it may announce a settlement with US regulators later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 0.80 per cent, or 152.58 points, to 19,287.28. The broader Topix index of all first-section issues gained 0.62 percent, or 9.48 points, to 1,544.89.

AFP