Tokyo: Stocks close down after Trump threats

[TOKYO]Tokyo stocks slipped Thursday as a strong yen weighed on exporters with sentiment dented by President Donald Trump's remarks over a key trade agreement and a border wall with Mexico.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.42 per cent, or 80.87 points, to close at 19,353.77, while the Topix index of all first-section issues fell 0.49 percent, or 7.85 points, to 1,592.20.

AFP