Tokyo: Stocks close higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday with banks leading the charge while exporters were boosted by a weaker yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.34 per cent, or 65.01 points, to close at 19,467.40, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.27 per cent, or 4.24 points, to 1,549.25.

AFP