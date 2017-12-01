You are here
Tokyo: Stocks close higher after fresh Wall St record
Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 2:44 PM
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday, with investor sentiment buoyed by another record on Wall Street and a weaker yen.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.41 per cent, or 94.07 points, to 22,819.03, while the broader Topix index rose 0.25 per cent, or 4.45 points, to 1,796.53.
AFP
