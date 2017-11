[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, shrugging off North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that splashed down in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.49 per cent, or 110.96 points, to close at 22,597.20. The broader Topix index ended up 0.79 per cent, or 14.08 points, at 1,786.15.

