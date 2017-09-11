Tokyo: Stocks close higher on upbeat data, weaker yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday on upbeat Japanese data and a weaker yen, with the North Korea crisis in focus as the US seeks to convince the UN Security Council to punish Pyongyang with tougher sanctions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 1.14 per cent, or 270.95 points, at 19,545.77, while the broader Topix index ended the session up 1.17 per cent, or 18.72 points, at 1,612.26

AFP