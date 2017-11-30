You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on weaker yen

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 2:35 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday as a weak yen boosted Japanese exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.57 per cent, or 127.76 points, to close at 22,724.96, while the broader Topix index rose 0.33 per cent, or 5.93 points, to 1,792.08.

