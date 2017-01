[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday as a stronger yen weighed on the market and investors cashed in recent gains, while sentiment was also hit by concerns over President Donald Trump's controversial immigration moves.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended the day down 0.51 per cent, or 98.55 points, at 19,368.85, while the Topix index of all first-section issues slipped 0.35 per cent, or 5.48 points, to 1,543.77.

AFP