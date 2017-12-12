Tokyo: Stocks close lower ahead of central bank decisions

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[TOKYO] Tokyo's main stock market closed slightly lower Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors kept a close eye on central bank policy decisions this week.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.32 per cent, or 72.56 points, to close at 22,866.17, while the broader Topix index was up 0.10 per cent, or 1.74 points, at 1,815.08.
AFP
