Tokyo: Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday ahead of a rate announcement by the US Federal Reserve, while Toshiba edged up after it settled a dispute with its US partner.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.47 per cent, or 108.10 points, to close at 22,758.07, while the broader Topix index was down 0.23 per cent, or 4.24 points, at 1,810.84.

AFP