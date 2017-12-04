Tokyo stocks close lower amid Russia probe jitters

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday after three days of gains, as cautious investors watched developments in the FBI probe into alleged Russian meddling in the US election.
The Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.49 per cent, or 111.87 points, to 22,707.16. The broader Topix index fell 0.54 per cent, or 9.66 points, to 1,786.87.
AFP
