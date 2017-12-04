Tokyo stocks close lower amid Russia probe jitters

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday after three days of gains, as cautious investors watched developments in the FBI probe into alleged Russian meddling in the US election.

The Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.49 per cent, or 111.87 points, to 22,707.16. The broader Topix index fell 0.54 per cent, or 9.66 points, to 1,786.87.

AFP