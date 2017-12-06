You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close sharply down on Jerusalem worries

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 2:47 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark stock index closed nearly 2 per cent lower on Wednesday as investors stepped up selling on news that US President Donald Trump will recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The key Nikkei 225 index fell 1.97 per cent, or 445.34 points, to 22,177.04 while the broader Topix index was down 1.43 per cent, or 25.55 points, at 1,765.42.

