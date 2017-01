[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower Tuesday, tracking a global sell-off on worries about Donald Trump's controversial crackdown on immigration, while a stronger yen hammered exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index tumbled 1.69 per cent, or 327.51 points, to 19,041.34, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues fell 1.43 per cent, or 22.10 points, to 1,521.67.

