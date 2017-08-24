Tokyo: Stocks close up

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose Wednesday, snapping a five-day losing streak as investors brushed aside concerns about political uncertainty with hopes rising for a market-friendly US tax reform plan.
The Nikkei index added 0.26 per cent, or 50.80 points, to close at 19,434.64, while the Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.25 per cent, or 3.93 points, to 1,600.05.
AFP
