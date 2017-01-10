You are here

Tokyo: Stocks decline as yen strengthens, Trump speech awaited

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 14:19

[TOKYO] Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday with a strengthening yen weighing on exporter shares, although hopes that US President-elect Donald Trump would provide hints about stimulus at an upcoming speech helped curb the losses.

Mr Trump, who takes office on Jan 20, is scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday that will be his first since winning the election in November.

The Nikkei dropped 0.8 per cent to 19,301.44.

The broader Topix was down 0.7 per cent at 1,542.31 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.8 per cent to 13,816.61.

REUTERS

