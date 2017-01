[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks slipped Tuesday as exporters were hit in a yen rally fuelled by concerns over President Donald Trump's withdrawal from a global trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.55 per cent, or 103.04 points, to close at 18,787.99, while the Topix index of all first-section issues lost 0.55 per cent, or 8.30 points, to 1,506.33.

AFP