[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, with bargain-hunting balancing earlier losses on fears of a trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.12 per cent, or 26.66 points, to 21,803.95. The broader Topix index was up just 0.02 per cent or 0.39 points to end the session at 1,743.60.

AFP