Tokyo: Stocks end flat on geopolitical concerns

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed flat on Tuesday as investors cast a wary eye on geopolitical crises and looked ahead to a key central banker meeting later in the week.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.05 per cent, or 9.29 points, to close at 19,383.84, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues ticked up 0.06 percent, or 0.93 points, to 1,596.12.

AFP