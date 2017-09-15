Tokyo: Stocks end higher despite North Korea rocket launch

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday with investors keeping their cool despite North Korea's launch of a second missile over Japan in less than a month.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.52 per cent, or 102.06 points, to close at 19,909.50 while the Topix was up 0.42 per cent, or 6.81 points, at 1,638.94.
AFP
