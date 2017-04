[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday with investors nervous about rising geopolitical tensions, while Toshiba ended lower as it faced a looming deadline to publish its overdue earnings report.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.27 per cent, or 50.01 points, to end the day at 18,747.87, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues fell 0.30 per cent, or 4.55 points, to 1,495.10.

AFP