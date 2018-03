[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Thursday as investors digested the impact of a US Federal Reserve rate hike and the yen firmed against the dollar following the decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up a fraction by 0.05 per cent, or 10.96 points, to 21,391.93 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.16 per cent, or 2.67 points, at 1,713.62.

AFP