You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 08:33

41120192 - 12_01_2017 - JAPAN-STOCKS.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as exporters gained ground on the yen's drop against the US dollar.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.06 per cent, or 199.61 points, to 19,093.98 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 1.08 per cent, or 16.42 points, at 1,530.28.

AFP

Most Read

1 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
2 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
5 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening