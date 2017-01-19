You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open higher
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 08:33
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as exporters gained ground on the yen's drop against the US dollar.
The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.06 per cent, or 199.61 points, to 19,093.98 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 1.08 per cent, or 16.42 points, at 1,530.28.
AFP
