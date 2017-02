[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, taking a positive lead from Wall Street on solid US data and an upbeat economic outlook from the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.10 per cent, or 19.33 points, to 19,167.41 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.19 per cent, or 2.92 points, at 1,530.69.

AFP