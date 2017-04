[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as the yen's rise stalled after global markets tentatively advanced ahead of a key US-China summit this week.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.47 per cent, or 88.38 points, to 18,898.63, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.33 per cent, or 4.96 points, to 1,509.50.

AFP