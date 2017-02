[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday with the yen taking a breather as investors waited for key US jobs data to be released later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.56 per cent, or 105.15 points, to 19,019.73 in the first few minutes while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.45 per cent, or 6.83 points, to 1,517.24.

AFP