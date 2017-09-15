Tokyo: Stocks open higher despite North Korea missile launch

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks were higher on Friday morning with investors keeping their calm despite North Korea's launching its second missile over Japan in less than a month.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.21 per cent, or 40.95 points, to 19,848.39 in early trade while the Topix was up 0.22 per cent, or 3.52 points, at 1,635.65.

