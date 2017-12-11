Tokyo: Stocks open higher following new highs on Wall Street

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, tracking fresh record highs on Wall Street as the yen remained weaker against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.36 per cent, or 81.23 points, to 22,892.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.28 per cent, or 5.11 points, at 1,808.84.

AFP