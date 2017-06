[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after a mixed trade on Wall Street over the weekend as poor housing data and a drop in consumer sentiment suggested the US economy's growth may be slower than forecast.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.18 per cent, or 36.66 points, to 19,979.92 in early trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.13 per cent, or 2.04 points, at 1,598.08.

AFP