Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted exporters following the US treasury secretary's reported remark that a strong dollar is "a good thing" over long periods of time.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday, added 0.86 per cent, or 157.29 points, to 18,512.55 in early trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.85 per cent, or 12.52 points, at 1,478.21.

AFP