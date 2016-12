[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday with investor sentiment supported by upbeat overseas markets and a weak yen that has brightened exporters' outlook.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.31 per cent, or 60.14 points, to 19,554.67 in the first few minutes of trading while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.24 per cent, or 3.65 points, at 1,556.01.

