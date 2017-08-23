Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking rebounds in global bourses as the yen weakened with investors brushing aside worries about political uncertainty.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.85 per cent, or 164.61 points, to 19,548.45 in the first minute of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.90 per cent, or 14.42 points, at 1,610.54.

AFP