[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, with investors disheartened after Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested the US central bank could move more quickly than expected to reduce its balance sheet.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.41 per cent, or 77.18 points, to 18,784.09 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.37 per cent, or 5.54 points, at 1,499.12.

AFP