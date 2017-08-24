Tokyo: Stocks open lower

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday as the yen firmed against the dollar following President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the US government if Congress does not fund his plan to build a Mexico border wall.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.27 per cent, or 53.10 points, to 19,381.54 in the first minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.15 per cent, or 2.34 points, at 1,597.71.

AFP