[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by a pullback on Wall Street and worries over European banks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.27 per cent, or 52.62 points, to 19,391.87 in the first few minutes of trade while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.23 per cent, or 3.54 points, at 1,541.40.

AFP