Tokyo: Stocks open lower

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 08:29

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday morning as global investors gradually return to the market after the holiday break.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.07 per cent or 13.66 points to 19,382.98 in early trading. The broader Topix index of all first-section issues lost 0.11 per cent or 1.62 points, at 1,536.52.

AFP

