You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open lower
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 08:29
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday morning as global investors gradually return to the market after the holiday break.
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.07 per cent or 13.66 points to 19,382.98 in early trading. The broader Topix index of all first-section issues lost 0.11 per cent or 1.62 points, at 1,536.52.
AFP
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait