[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as the yen strengthened against the US dollar after US president-elect Donald Trump gave no details on his stimulus plans at a closely watched news conference.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.49 per cent, or 94.18 points, to 19,270.49 in the first few minutes of trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.34 per cent, or 5.32 points, at 1,545.08.

AFP