[TOKYO] Japanese shares opened lower on Tuesday, as investors remain cautious ahead of a Brexit speech by UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Donald Trump's inauguration as US president.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened down 0.60 per cent, or 114.33 points, at 18,980.91 in the first few minutes of trading, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.62 per cent, or 9.48 points, at 1,521.16.

AFP