Tokyo: Stocks open lower after Nasdaq sell-off

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors reacted with caution to a sell-off in US technology shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.40 per cent, or 90.54 points, to 22,616.62 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.29 per cent, or 5.21 points,at 1,781.66.

AFP