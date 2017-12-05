Tokyo: Stocks open lower after Nasdaq sell-off

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors reacted with caution to a sell-off in US technology shares.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.40 per cent, or 90.54 points, to 22,616.62 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.29 per cent, or 5.21 points,at 1,781.66.
AFP
