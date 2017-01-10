Tokyo: Stocks open lower as yen picks up

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by a stronger yen and a retreat on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.37 per cent, or 72.19 points, to 19,382.14 in the first few minutes of trading, while the Topix index of all first-section shares was down 0.27 per cent or 4.25 points to 1,549.07.

AFP