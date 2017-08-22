Tokyo: Stocks open modestly lower on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, as a higher yen weighed on markets against the backdrop of lingering geopolitical uncertainty.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.03 per cent, or 5.66 points, to 19,387.47 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.02 per cent, or 0.25 points, at 1,594.94.

AFP