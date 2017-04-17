You are here
Tokyo: Stocks snap four-day losing streak
Monday, April 17, 2017 - 14:26
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday, snapping a four-day losing streak although tensions on the Korean peninsula hit sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.11 per cent, or 19.63 points, to end at 18,355.26 while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.45 per cent, or 6.62 points, at 1,465.69.
AFP
