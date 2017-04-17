Tokyo: Stocks snap four-day losing streak

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday, snapping a four-day losing streak although tensions on the Korean peninsula hit sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.11 per cent, or 19.63 points, to end at 18,355.26 while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.45 per cent, or 6.62 points, at 1,465.69.

