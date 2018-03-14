You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks snap four-day winning streak

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 3:20 PM

file6z9dhzskm3lh2pduh9k.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, as investors locked in profits after US President Donald Trump replaced his top diplomat and reports said he is planning new tariffs on China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.87 per cent, or 190.81 points, to 21,777.29. The broader Topix index slipped 0.45 per cent, or 7.82 points, to 1,743.21.

"Investors cashed in short-term profit following the fourth straight day of gains," Hikaru Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, told AFP.

The Tokyo market got off to a poor start after US and European stocks fell Tuesday on growing worries about a trade war.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And markets reacted with worry to Mr Trump's decision to sack his secretary of state Rex Tillerson and name current CIA chief Mike Pompeo to succeed him.

Analysts viewed Mr Tillerson as a fan of free markets and fear Mr Pompeo may take a harsher line on trade issues.

"While the game of revolving chairs in Washington plays on, there is more risk aversion creeping into play as geopolitical uncertainty ratchets higher with the more hawkish foreign policy leaning Mike Pompeo now the face of US foreign policy," said Stephen Innes, who heads Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA.

"Equity investors remain extremely cautious about trade war escalations."

US media reports on Tuesday also said Mr Trump was weighing a crackdown on China over alleged intellectual property theft, and hefty new tariffs on the tech sector would be announced as soon as next week.

In Tokyo trade, machinery maker Komatsu dropped 1.51 per cent to 3,642 yen with factory-automation equipment maker Fanuc down 0.94 per cent at 27,230 yen.

Toyota slipped 0.43 per cent to 6,939 yen and Panasonic fell 0.20 per cent to 1,688.5 yen but Sony gained 0.82 per cent to 5,400 yen.

The dollar was trading at 106.51 yen against 106.56 yen in New York on Tuesday.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists raise Singapore's 2018 growth forecast to 3.2%

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Group of Noble creditors sign support for restructuring

nm-uber-1403.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Transport

Uber launches its first-in-Asia carpooling service

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening