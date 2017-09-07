Tokyo: Stocks snap three-day losing streak as automakers rise

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark index snapped a three-day losing streak Thursday as a dip in the yen boosted exporters, including auto giants Toyota and Nissan.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.20 per cent, or 38.55 points, to close at 19,396.52, while the broader Topix index rose 0.39 per cent, or 6.24 points, to 1,598.24.
AFP
